Tuesday, June 11

Girls: Tanzania 39-58 Uganda

Today (Wednesday, June 12)

Girls: Uganda Vs Rwanda – 5pm

Boys: Rwanda Vs Uganda – 7pm

Uganda has a perfect start at the FIBA Africa U16 Zone five Championship with the women’s side, Junior Gazelles, beating Tanzania on Tuesday.

Led by Shilla Lamunu, who scored game high 19 points, the Junior Gazelles won the game 58-39 at Amahoro Stadium.

Tanzania came into the game on the back of a 74-63 humbling of the hosts but it was the Ugandans who took the opening quarter 18-9 before they were edged 15-11 in the second.

However, Roger Sserunyigo’s young charges pulled away in the third quarter in which they scored 16 points while limiting their opponents to just 2.

FERWABA

Mariam Najjuma (12 points, 24 rebounds), Regina Ajuma (14 points, 21 rebounds) notched double-doubles.

Catherine Mollel who dropped 32 points on Rwanda was limited to 12 points while Stella Tataya contributed 11 points.

The team returns to action later today against the hosts while the boys team will also play their first game, still, against Rwanda.