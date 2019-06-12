Namibia Brave Warriors Head coach Ricardo Mannetti named the 23 man team that will represent the country at the 2019 African Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Mannetti noted that the final team selection was determined basing on the tactics, conditioning, performance and attitude during the last two weeks of training.

tactics, conditioning, performance and attitude WERE pillars of our decision. Also the inclusion of Ryan Nyambe at the back, his versatility is key for the changes at the back. We feel this team has the right energy, they are right for the tactics and will represent Namibia to the best of their abilities. These are the right players with the right work ethic and harmony Richard Manneti, Namibia Head Coach

Germany based midfielder Manfred Starke is among the 23 players named.

Starke features at Germany division three side Carl Zeiss Jena Football Club.

Team skipper Ronald Himeekua Ketjijere, 31, now at three time Namibia premier league champions African Stars is also inclusive.

Players left my out of the final 23 men squad are Virgil Vries, Chris Katjiukua, Teberius Lombard, Benjamen Nenkavu and Wesley Katjiteo.

Last Sunday, Namibia overcame West Africa giants Ghana 1-0 in an international friendly contest, thanks to Manfred Starke’s goal in Dubai.

The Brave Warriors are in Group D at the 32nd Afcon finals and will play Morocco on June 23 before taking on South Africa on June 28, both at Al Salam Stadium.

They will play their final group game against Ivory Coast on 1 July at Cairo International Stadium.

Namibia has made two appearances at the African Nations Cup tournament in 1998 and 2008.

Namibia Warriors for AFCON 2019 Finals:

Ratanda Mbazuvara, Loydt Kazapua, Max Mbaeva, Ryan Nyambe, Larry Horaeb, Denzil Haoseb, Ivan Kamberipa, Charles Hambira, Riaan Hanamub, Ananias Gebhardt, Absalom Iimbondi, Willy Stephanus, Petrus Shitembi, Ronald Himeekua Ketjijere (Captain), Dynamo Fredericks, Marcel Papama, Manfred Starke, Deon Hotto, Itamunua Keimuine, Benson Shilongo, Peter Shalulile, Joslyn Kamatuka, Isaskar Gurirab