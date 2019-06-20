The national men’s basketball team, Silverbacks, will play their first trial game ahead of the Zone 5 AfroCan qualifiers that start on Wednesday next week.

The game will be played on Thursday evening (6pm) at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

KIU Titans head coach Brian Wathum and City Oilers manager will be in charge of the Select Side that is headlined by City Oilers’ Landry Ndikumana.

KIU’s trio od Sudi Ulanga, Michael Bwanga, and Deniss Balungu as well as Sharing Youth’s Ceasor Kizito are part of the Select Side.

Other notable players on the team were initially summoned for national duty but later dropped, and they include David Deng Kongor and Daniel Manoja.

Warriors trio of Chris Omanye, Mike Bazangu, and Amis Saidi, as well as Ndejje’s speedster Innocent Ochera and City Oilers big man Francis Azolibe, complete the Select squad.

Select Side: Chris Omanye (Warriors), Micheal Bwanga (KIU Titans), Innocent Ochera (Ndejje Angels), Sudi Ulanga (KIU Titans), Dennis Balungu (KIU Titans), Deng David Dikong (UCU), Mike Buzangu (Warriors), Ceaser Kizito (Sharing Youth), Amisi Saidi (Warriors), Francis Azolibe (City Oilers), Daniel Monoja (JKL Dolphins), Landry Ndikumana (City Oilers).

Coaches: Brian Wathum and Mohamed Santur