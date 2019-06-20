Wakiso Giants has announced the signing of Derrick Emukule from Ndejje University.

The young goalkeeper joins the newly promoted side on a three-year contract, with an option to extend for another year.

“This is a great step in my career as a young goalkeeper. Last season was a learning process in the division and with such an ambitious club, I am looking forward to more development,” Emukule said as quoted by the club website.

The 22-year-old Emukule was one of the best players during Ndejje University’s failed struggle to stay afloat last season.

“Being part of this project is already exciting and I will do all it takes to help the club achieve its goals. I believe Wakiso Giants is the perfect place for me to continue to develop as a player. I am looking forward to working with everyone, meeting the team and getting started,” he added.

Emukule becomes the first signing under newly appointed head coach Kefa Kisala as the club embarks on preparations for their maiden season in the Premier League.

He will compete for the starting place between the sticks with the likes of Yasin Mugabi, Ivan Mutumba, and Cleo Ssetuba.