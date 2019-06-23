In the aftermath of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s 2-0 loss to Uganda Cranes at the Cairo International Stadium, their head coach Florent Ibenge admitted that Uganda was the better side and therefore deserved to win.

Ibenge’s charges fell to 14th minute goal headed home by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) forward Patrick Henry Kaddu after an inviting corner kick delivered by Faruku Miya.

As the second half kicked off, Uganda Cranes scored once again, a headed goal by Simba Sports Club forward Emmanuel Arnold Okwi after yet another set piece delivery by Miya from the free-kick.

Ibenge, a winner of the CHAN Championship in 2016 blamed his charges for the loss to Uganda.

The Uganda Cranes team was hard to play against. They prepared well for us. Therefore, we had to use that long ball. Unfortunately, we conceded two goals from set pieces Florent Ibenge, DR Congo Head Coach

Ibenge has now set focus to the next match against hosts Egypt on 26th June 2019 at the Cairo International Stadium.

A loss for DR Congo would spell doom for them since there will be less chances of making it to the knock out round.

Against Uganda Cranes, DR Congo fielded a strong team with the likes of Everton’s Yannick Bolaise, Bejing Gujan’s Cedric Bakambu, FC Porto’s Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) and Bope Bokadi of Standard Liege, among others all taking part.

Democratic Republic of Congo XI Vs Uganda Cranes:

Ley Matampi Ngumbi (Al Ansar, Saudi Arabia), Issama Mpeko Djos (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Marcel Jany Tisserand (Wolfsbourg, Germany), Paul Jose Ebunge Mpoku (Standard Liege, Belgium), Yannick Yala Bolasie (Everton, England), Elia Lina Meschack (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Arthur Fuka Masuaku Kawela (West Ham United, England), Christian Luyindama Nekadio (Galatasaray, Turkey), Cedric Bakambu (Bejing Gujan, China), Merveille Bope Bokadi (Standard Liege, Belgium), Chancel Mangulu Mbemba (FC Porto, Portugal)

Changes:

52′ Merveille Bokadi Bope Off, Jonathan Bolingi Mpangi

62′ Chancel Mangulu Mbemba Off, Jacques Maghoma On

75′ Yannick Yala Bolaise Off, Britt Assombalonga

Subs Not Used:

Glody Ngonda Muzinga (AS Vita, Congo), Bodrick Ugenda Muselenge (Primeiro Agosto, Angola), Akolo Ababa Chadrack (Stuttgart, Germany), Yousuf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock, Scotland), Tresor Mputu Mabi (TP Mazembe, DR Congo)