Ahead of the Uganda Cranes crunch tie against Zimbabwe, Denis Onyango has revealed that he is spying on the Zimbabwe players who he says he understands 90% of the team.

Onyango has either played with or against most of the Zimbabwe players in the PSL including star man Khama Billiat.

“I have to spy on the Zimbabwe players,” Onyango told the press. “We have looked at their video clips,” he added.

“Most of the players play in the PSL and i have played with some of them in the same team. Every team has its own weaknesses. I tell my teammates about their weaknesses and we try capitalizing on that. Denis Onyango

Meanwhile, Onyango has respect for Zimbabwe who he described as a very good team.

“We are playing a very good team. Personally, I know 90 percent of the players. They are very good players. The target is to get out of the group. We need to stay focused against them. Denis Onyango

Asked what he makes of the last group game against Egypt in the group, the Sundowns custodian says the most important game at the moment is Zimbabwe.

“We need to plan ahead of course. But, first, we need to look at the Zimbabwe game so that we go into the last game with fate in our hands. We shall take our opponents very serious tomorrow.

Onyango was in goal as Uganda kept their first clean sheet at Afcon since 1978.