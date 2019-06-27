When Democratic Republic of Congo Leopards and Zimbabwe Warriors lock horns in a group A AFCON encounter at AFCON 2019 on Sunday, it will be a battle to seek maximum points for the two sides.

The two wounded sides will play at the 30th June Stadium, on the same day Uganda Cranes will face the hosts, Egypt Pharaohs at the gigantic Cairo International Stadium.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) fell 2-0 to hosts Egypt on Wednesday night – thanks to goals from skipper Ahmed Elmohamady Abdelfattah Al and talisman Mohamed Salah Mahrous Ghaly, both coming in the first half.

After suffering their second loss at the championship (lost to Uganda 2-0), DR Congo head coach Jean Florent Ikwange Ibenge has now set eyes on the final game with Zimbabwe.

We did not deserve to lose. Yes we played a bad game against Uganda but this time we had a very good game against Egypt. I feel sorry for the players who gave their best today against a strong team like Egypt. We will fight in the next match against Zimbabwe to get the 3 points. (Mohamed) Salah and (Mahmoud) Trezeguet are amazing players and they make the difference for Egypt. Jean Florent Ikwange Ibenge, DR Congo Head coach

Zimbabwe is in a must win situation against Democratic Republic of Congo at the 30th June Stadium in Cairo this coming Sunday, 30th June 2019.

Egypt has already qualified to the next round with six points.

Uganda has four points, and are best advantaged of the remaining three countries in group A.

A win for Zimbabwe will also take them on four points. This means Uganda needs to win or draw to book an automatic slot to round of 16.