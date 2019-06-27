Although he announced his retirement from rallying last year, Jassy Singh seems not content in his rally career without a Safari rally finish to his resume.

The Zambian and former Africa rally champion has only registered disappointing drop outs from his two attempts in Kenya.

“I have a bone to pick in Kenya. It has bitten me twice so we are going for our third attempt.

“In the previous events, we would break down on the last day when we are in a good position. I had to come back for another attempt.

This year’s safari rally is the fourth round of African rally championship. It is also a WRC candidate event that can promote the event to the world rally series next year.

“Also because this is a WRC candidate event, I would love to be part of it and show the world what Africa is made of. Kenya is a long, tough rally with tons of competition.

“We had the Kenyans come over to Zambia and they proved they are not men with grey hair for nothing,” he said.

Singh will be navigated by Said Khan in a Subaru Impreza.

He will be joined by Leroy Gomes; representing Zambia