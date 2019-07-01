Rwanda is still in contention for a place at the 2019 FIBA AfroCan to be staged in Bamako, Mali from July 19-28 after recording their second win at the Zone V Qualifiers.

The side defeated Kenya, 85-69, on Sunday evening at Lugogo Indoor Stadium behind Dieudonne Ndayisaba Ndizeye’s tournament-high 26 points.

Vladimir Bosnjak’s men got off to a flying start, scoring 12 unanswered points before Erick Reuben Mutoro (20 points) got Kenya on board with a driving lay-up.

Kenneth Gasana who scored 9 points in the opening frame pulled up from the top of the mountain, Kami Kabange connected from his office before Dieudonne Ndayisaba Ndizeye took charge as Rwanda won the first quarter 27-9.

Ariel Okall (8 points, 13 rebounds)opened the second quarter for a much improved Kenya but they were in a hole so deep and only trimmed the deficit to 11 points heading into the long break having limited Rwanda to 13 points in the period.

Rwanda maintained their double-digit lead through the third period and played better offense compared to the second half and have a chance of qualifying for the African tournament with a victory over Uganda on Monday night.

Gasana tallied 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while point guard Jean Jacques Nshobozwabyosenumukiza contributed 14 points.

Kenya’s star player Tylor Ongwae had a poor out shooting 4-of-15 from the field but managed 13 points and 9 rebounds.

Rwanda faces Uganda later tonight in the last game of the tournament.