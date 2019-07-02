After suffering defeat Kenya and Egypt in the first two games of the Zone V AfroCan Qualifiers, Uganda had nothing to play for but pride in the final two games against Tanzania and Rwanda.

The Silverbacks, as expected, eased past Tanzania on Sunday and on the final day of the event they had to battle rivals Rwanda.

Following their dominant win over Kenya on Sunday, all Rwanda needed was victory over Uganda to qualify for the African championship.

And their start to the game showed intent as the edged the opening quarter 21-18, and had a six-point lead, 33-27, at the long break.

The third quarter was back and forth, with the Silverbacks playing catch up an inevitably did with just under a minute to play on James Okello’s lay-up, taking a one-point lead, 48-47, to the final quarter.

George Galanopoulos rotated just eight players with Uganda’s starters logging atleast 30 productive minutes as the Silverbacks edged the high-scoring fourth quarter 29-24 in what looked like a revenge mission for last year’s World Cup Qualifiers 92-79 defeat to Rwanda in Lagos, Nigeria.

Brandon Davies, who was also the tournaments top rebounder, scored game-high 18 points to go with 9 boards and 4 assists. Robinson Opong despite poor shooting from the field was efficient on the line hitting all 12 foul shots to tally 17 points, Jimmy Enabu added 14 points while Tony Drileba and John Deng chipped in with 12 points each and the latter pulled down 10 rebounds.

Uganda’s victory meant Kenya Morans finish top of the table with a better head to head with Egypt and qualify for the 2019 AfroCan to be hosted in Bamako, Mali from July 19-28.

Silverbacks came third, with Rwanda and Tanzania following in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Awards