Abdu Lumala has no doubt been one of the revelations at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Easily recognized by the tinted hair style and thick beard, Lumala was a thorn in the flesh of the opposition in the matches he featured in.

Quick off the blocks and direct in his approach, Lumala also gave the Uganda Cranes team width on either flanks.

He has since saluted the character for the rest of his teammates exhibited at the championship.

I WANT IN A SPECIAL WAY TO THANK THE REST OF THE UGANDA cRANES TEAMMATES FOR THE GREAT CHARACTER SHOWN AT THE 2019 AFCON FINALS IN EGYPT. THEY HAVE BEEN ALL WONDERFUL Abdu Lumala

Nicolas B. Abdu Lumala greets Liverpool and Egypt star player Mo Salah after the game in Cairo

At the moment, Lumala features in the Swedish second tier division at Syrianska Football Club, on loan from top flight side Kalmar FF.

He started in all the four Uganda Cranes matches at the 2019 AFCON tournament, making it six caps in total.

His first cap was during the international friendly match against Asian country Turkmenistan that ended goal-less.

He also played during the 1-0 win against Ivory Coast during the second international friendly match played in Abu Dhabi.

Lumala was a hell of defenders against Democratic Republic of Congo in Uganda’s 2-0 win at the Cairo International Stadium.

He also featured against Zimbabwe (1-1) and played in the 2-0 loss to hosts Egypt.

He lauded fellow teammates, coaches and the fans for the wonderful reception accorded to him since he was invited to the be part of the team.

I have been encouraged by all – fellow players, coaches and the fans whilst on duty at the national team Abdu Lumala

For obvious reasons, Lumala is on the wish list of every scout in Egypt.

Little wonder therefore, scouts and agents have been regular visitors at the Uganda Cranes team base at Radisson Blu in Heliopolis, Cairo to inquire about the availability of Lumala’s services.