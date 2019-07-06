The FUFA DRUM 2019 | Saturday, 6th July 2019

Busoga 3-0 Rwenzori

Kampala 0-2 Tooro

Ankole 0-0 Lango

Buganda 4-2 Sebei

Kampala and Ankole provinces bowed out of the 2019 FUFA Drum tournament following their disappointing performance on Saturday.

Kampala suffered defeat to Tooro at StarTimes stadium while Ankole settled for a goalless draw with Lango at Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara.

Both Kampala and Ankole came into their final group games needing maximum points to secure slots in the knockout stage.

Kampala who had a sloppy start losing their first three games had recovered to win two games in a row that’s against Busoga and Rwenzori in Group A.

Second half goals from Keziron Kizito and Ashraf Mandela guided Tooro province to victory topping Group A on ten points.

Busoga province finished second in the group following their 3-0 win against Rwenzori in Kamuli. David Bagoole, Patrick Gonahasa and Jimmy Kulaba were all on target for Busoga to end the group phase with nine points.

Kampala and Rwenzori bowed out on six points each.

In Group B, defending champions Buganda secured top spot with a 4-2 win against hapless Sebei.

Viane Ssekajugo grabbed a brace to take his goal tally to five before Paul Ssekulima and Baker Buyala added a goal apiece. Johas Ayeko and Tomex Chelangat got the consolation goals for Sebei.

Lango held Ankole province to a goalless draw to secure second position in group B.

Despite playing at home, Ankole failed to capitalize on home court advantage to get the desired result.

Lango took second position on ten points one head of Ankole.

Action continues on Sunday with the final games in Group C and D.

At Pece stadium in Gulu town, Acholi will host Karamoja while West Nile face Bunyoro.

In Group D, leaders Bukedi will take on Kigezi while neighbours Bugisu and Teso will face off at Mbale Municipal stadium.