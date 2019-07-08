AFCON 2019 (Round of 16)

Algeria 3-0 Guinea

Algeria easily thumped Guinea 3-0 in the 2019 AFCON round of 16 contest played at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday.

Mohamed Youcef Belaili opened the scoring business in the opening stanza of the game that the Desert Foxes dominated entirely.

Second half strikes from captain Riyad Mahrez and substitute Adam Mohamed Ounas wrapped up the game in favour of the North African team.

Right from the onset of play, it is Algeria who set the pace and game tempo.

Dangerman Mahrez got fouled just after five minutes, from 25 yards and Aissa Mandi’s free-kick went narrowly wide.

Guinea quickly responded with a shot off target by Camara Mady in the 8th minute.

Moments later, forward Baghdad Bounedjah registered a shot off target from distance.

Between the 10th minute and the quarter hour mark, the Desert Foxes won three corners in succession before Mohamed Youcef Belaili slotted home for the opener after 23 minutes.

Guinea’s left-footed skipper Ibrahima Traore had an attempt far off target towards the end of the half.

The big Guinea centre forward Martinez Jose Kante was well defended by the Algerian defenders as the halftime score read 1-0 in favour of Algeria.

Kante got cautioned eight minutes into the second and he was replaced by Fode Koita Bangaly after 55 minutes.

Mahrez had a calm finish into the back of the net for Algeria’s second in the 56th minute.

This prompted Guinea into another change. Alhassane Bangoura was introduced for Ibrahima Cisse before Mohamed Lamine Yattara was replaced by Francois Kamano.

Algeria sealed it with the third goal by substitute Adam Mohamed Ounas.

Andy Delort replaced the hard working Baghdad Bouedjah in the closing moments of the game.

Guinea rallied to at least pull a goal back but the Algerians remained watertight at the back.

Algeria will play Madagascar in the quarterfinal.