Uganda Premier League newcomers Wakiso Giants FC have confirmed the signing of left back Aggrey Madoi.
The Purple Sharks confirmed the arrival of the roving left-back on Tuesday.
“Ladies and gentlemen, let’s welcome arguably Uganda’s best left back, Aggrey Madoi,” confirmed the club.
Madoi who has been plying his trade at Vipers SC joins Wakiso Giants on a three year deal.
Since his arrival at St. Mary’s Kitende in 2015, Madoi has struggled to fit in at Vipers SC.
It upon this background that he sought for a loan move to Police FC during the 2017-18 season.
Despite impressing during his stay with the Cops, Madoi yet again failed to command a starting slot at Vipers SC last season.
Madoi had joined Vipers SC at the start of the 2015-16 season from Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos.
He becomes the second signing for Wakiso Giants FC after goalkeeper Derrick Emukule who joined the Purple Sharks from Ndejje University FC.