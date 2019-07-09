Uganda Premier League newcomers Wakiso Giants FC have confirmed the signing of left back Aggrey Madoi.

The Purple Sharks confirmed the arrival of the roving left-back on Tuesday.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let’s welcome arguably Uganda’s best left back, Aggrey Madoi,” confirmed the club.

OFFICIAL: Aggrey Madoi is a Purple Shark. He joins us on a three year deal



Welcome AM4#PrideaofWakiso#WeArePurpleSharks pic.twitter.com/h7T0S7RJyt — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) July 9, 2019

Madoi who has been plying his trade at Vipers SC joins Wakiso Giants on a three year deal.

Since his arrival at St. Mary’s Kitende in 2015, Madoi has struggled to fit in at Vipers SC.

It upon this background that he sought for a loan move to Police FC during the 2017-18 season.

Despite impressing during his stay with the Cops, Madoi yet again failed to command a starting slot at Vipers SC last season.

Madoi had joined Vipers SC at the start of the 2015-16 season from Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos.

He becomes the second signing for Wakiso Giants FC after goalkeeper Derrick Emukule who joined the Purple Sharks from Ndejje University FC.