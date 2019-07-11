Lawrence Nduga has a catchphrase “Blessed”.

In respect of his third name, hitherto nick tag, Nduga is indeed blessed.

Months after a bitter split with Botswana Premier League side Sharps Shooting Stars, including spending months with rent arrears, without food and demonstrations on the Gaborone streets, Nduga is back to life.

The bow-legged midfielder – cum – attacker has put pen to paper at another top tier side in Botswana – Orapa United Football Club.

Courtesy Lawrence Nduga glorifies the Lord after scoring

Christened as the ‘The Ostriches Bo Mmanche‘, Orapa United were keen followers and admirers of the gifted Ugandan.

In fact, they “smiled” during Nduga’s gloomy days at Sharps Shooting Stars with selfish prayers he fails to concur and sign him on.

Indeed, Nduga was bitterly released before he returned home for holiday with his family found in Katale – off the busy Entebbe – Kampala Highway.

He signed a two-year employment contract with Orapa central based club, founded in 2012.

Courtesy Lawrence Nduga (right) in action while in Cyprus

In Uganda, he previously played for Kira Young (now defunct), Simba, Bright Stars and lately Jinja based club BUL Football Club.

He then ventured the greener next paddocks outside the spheres of Uganda with a brief stint in Cyprus with Mormeneseke F.C, Zambian Police funded club Nkwazi FC before switching to Botswana where he penned a deal at Sharps shooting Stars.

The 5000 seater Itekeng Stadium hosts Orapa United who finished third in the immediate past season with 56 points of the 30 matches played.

Other Ugandans in Botswana:

A couple of Ugandans are now playing in the Botswana top-flight league.

Alfred Leku is at Jwaneng Galaxy as the duo of Deus Bukenya and Martin Opolot ply their trade at Prison XI FC.

Another Ugandan, Ivan Mboowa, formerly at Onduparaka and lately Mbarara City is undergoing trials at Township Rollers.

For starters, Township Rollers has been home to former KCCA midfielder Ivan “Kojja” Ntege.