Home Live As It Happened: FT – Uganda 🇺🇬 69-48 Samoa 🇼🇸 | 2019... LiveNetball As It Happened: FT – Uganda 🇺🇬 69-48 Samoa 🇼🇸 | 2019 Netball World Cup By Kawowo Sports Team - July 13, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Live As It Happened: FT – Uganda 🇺🇬 05-16 Kenya 🇰🇪 | Elgon Cup Netball England 64-32 Uganda: Roses start World Cup campaign with win over shorthanded She Cranes Live As It Happened: FT – England 🏴 64-32 Uganda 🇺🇬 | 2019 Netball World Cup LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news As It Happened: FT – Uganda 🇺🇬 69-48 Samoa 🇼🇸 |... July 13, 2019