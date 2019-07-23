Pilsner Super 8 Tournament 2019:

Fixtures:

Tuesday, 30th July: Proline Vs Vipers – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Thursday, 1st August: Wakiso Giants Vs KCCA – Wakisha Resource Center, Wakiso

Friday, 2nd August: Mbarara City Vs URA – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Sunday, 4th August: Onduparaka Vs Tooro United – Green Light Stadium, Arua

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Competitions department has confirmed the dates for the 2019 Pilsner Super eight tournament.

The opening game will be played on Tuesday, 30th July 2019 when Proline hosts coach-less Vipers at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

John Batanudde Proline players celebrate a goal last season. They had a phenomenal time in the previous season

Proline Football Club is the reigning Uganda Cup holder and are fresh from the CECAFA Kagame Cup where they made their debut appearance as a guest club.

Newly promoted to the top tier, Proline will use the tournament to prepare for the new season ahead as well a plat form to test their readiness for CAF Confederation Cup football.

Currently coached by Shafik Bisaso, Proline takes on last season’s league runners up, Vipers in a game that will be staged at Lugogo.

Other Matches:

Wakiso Giants, another newly promoted club to the top tier league and has been quite busy in the transfer window of players will host the league and CECAFA champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at the Wakisha Resource Center.

This match will take place on Thursday, 1st August 2019.

KCCA are the holders of this tournament and will be working tooth and nail to retain it against all the odds.

The third game will be held in Western Uganda when the home club Mbarara City locks-horns with free spending Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

Virtually, URA has been the busiest party of all the 16 clubs in the league with a couple of new players on board as Brian Majwega, Ivan Sserubiri, David Bagoole, Mikidadi Ssenyonga among others.

Mbarara City themselves have a couple of new faces like KCCA goalkeeper Tom Ikara (secured on loan), Solomon Okwalinga and Gadaffi Gadihno, among others.

Meanwhile, the Green Light Stadium in Arua will be the last venue to have a super 8 quarter final duel as Onduparaka entertains Tooro United.

Onduparaka secured the services of their former head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi who bounced back to the club from Mbarara City.

Tooro United also managed to retain Charles Wasswa Bbosa and a couple of their trusted guns (players).

After these four matches, the tournament will head to the semi-finals and finally finals.

There is excitement prior to kick off of this pre-season tourney since the prize money was increased from Shs 30M to Shs 60M.