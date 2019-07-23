2019 NSSF KAVC International Volleyball Tournament:

2nd – 4th August

At Lugogo Indoor Arena & Hockey Grounds

Days to the long awaited spike off for the 2019 NSSF – KAVC International volleyball championship, winners and other top performers have something special to smile about.

The organizers too will worry less about the logistical assistance since the main sponsors (National Social Security Fund) of this three day’s international event have generously given out a big financial token worth Shs 180M from last season’s Shs 130M.

Each of the two overall female and male winning teams will pocket $ 2500 (about Shs 9.2M).

The runners up will get $ 1,500 (Shs 5.5M) and the third place teams with $1000 (Shs 3.6M).

This is a great rise from the prize monies gave out last year from 1,000 (winners), $ 500 (runners up) and $ 300 (first runners up).

The whole new overwhelming package was announced during a special press conference at the Copper Chimney Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

NSSF Deputy Managing Director, Patrick Ayota boldly hinted about the increase of this prize money – to motivate and boost competition among the participating teams.

As the tournament grows locally and regionally, it is important that our support matches the importance of this competition to both our Ugandan clubs and the others within the region. It is also important that we motivate the teams and reward the hard work that goes into preparing for a tournament of this magnitude. We are glad to play our part, along with other partners in sports, to nurture and grow local talent by exposing our Ugandan teams to the highest level of competition available in the region. I liked what I saw from our Ugandan teams last year. I would like to challenge you to keep the trophies home. Patrick Ayota, NSSF Deputy Managing Director

Courtesy The KAVC officials recieve the dummy cheque and some of the trophies

Clubs:

About 40 clubs from Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, DRC, South Sudan, Kenya and Tanzania will grace the championship.

Some of Uganda’s clubs will be represented by Nkumba University, KCCA men and Women, VCC Women, Cobap women, Sky men, Sports men and women, Airforce men, Police men, KAVC men and women, among others.

The clubs from Rwanda include; APR men and women, Rwanda Revenue Authority, Rwanda Energy, IPRC Kigali and Gisagara.

Kenya will be led by Prisons whilst Burundi has Rukinzo, Gacosmos and Uwezo Wa Ndani, Amical of Burundi and many others.

Dates:

The 2019 Tournament will take place from 2nd to 4th August 2019 at Lugogo Indoor Arena and the Hockey Grounds.

Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC) President Milly Kure lauded how this tournament has witnessed the gradual growth of players over the past last 11 years.

I thank NSSF for the sponsorship package, the funds will be used to boost the preparations and tournament itself. The tournament provides a strong platform for individual players to showcase their talent and many of our players have competently utilized this opportunity and have been able to join professional clubs abroad. This has reinstated hope in the younger players and rekindled the essence of Volley ball in Uganda. President Milly Kure, President KAVC

Great products:

Players as Ronald Kitusi and Emma Kato (Kirehe, Rwanda), Sharon Amito (UTB-Rwanda), Daudi Okello (Turkey) and Cuthbert Malinga (Marek Union-Ivkoni, Bulgaria) are some of the Ugandan players who have been elevated over the years from this very tournament.

“We expect the foreign based clubs to arrive by Thursday, 1st August 2019” Hamza Lubwama, head of technical.

How the money has been budgeted:

There is assured good value for money since the running budget has been well planned.

The hiring of competition venues, purchase of competition and technical equipment, cash prizes and accolades for outstanding players, teams working lunches, referees and officiating expenses as well as publicity are some of the must spend expenses planned.

Defending Champions:

Uganda’s KAVC (men) and Ndejje University (women) are the defending champions.