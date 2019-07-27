Uganda Cranes winger Abdul Lumala will be unveiled at Egypt Premier League outfit, Pyramids Football Club on Saturday.

The 22-year-old fast-paced winger travelled to the Egyptian capital, Cairo on Friday ahead of his official unveiling ceremony.

Lumala transfers to the free-spending Egyptian side from Swedish side Kalmar FF after a loan spell at Syrianska.

The nitty-gritty about the transfer fees, salaries and allowances remain undisclosed at large.

He joins former Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre who was, weeks ago, unveiled as Pyramids tactician.

Desabre was officially unveiled as the new head coach at Pyramids on 7th July 2019, hours after mutually terminating his employment with Uganda Cranes.

Lumala was one of the Uganda Cranes top performers at the recently concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

His speed and dribbles mesmerized many scouts and agents, all who have been sweet-talking him for possible moves to clubs in Asia, Europe and Africa among others.

Pyramids beat Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal to the signature of the Ugandan who will play top-flight football on the African continent for the very first time.

At the time of his unveiling, Desabre made it clear that he would recommend all potential Uganda Cranes players to secure employment in diaspora leagues.

In Egypt, Lumala joins other Uganda Cranes players as striker Derrick Paul Nsibambi (Smouha Sports Club ) and left-footed midfielder Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makkasa Sporting Club).