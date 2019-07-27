Goals from striker Patrick Henry “Salgado” Kaddu, left back Mustafa Kizza and holding midfielder Tadeo “Engineer” Lwanga gave Uganda Cranes a routine 3-1 win over lowly Somalia.

This was during the opening leg of the CHAN 2020 qualifier away at the Al Haji Hussein Guled Stadium in Djibouti on Saturday, played under soaring hot temperatures.

Farhan Mohamed Ahmed’s late – late consolation leaves the match wide open ahead of next weekend’s return leg at Lugogo in Kampala.

FUFA Media Uganda Cranes XI Vs Somalia way in Djibouti

In the match proper played at the neutral play ground in Djibouti (because of Somalia’s political instability), the hosts were resistant, especially in the game’s opening stanza.

Often, Uganda Cranes possessed the ball well but lacked the killer punch in the final third.

The Allan entity of Kyambadde and Okello twice came closer to breaking the rigid Somalian defence line.

It was until the three added minutes where Somalia conceded a penalty that Kaddu, fresh from the 2019 AFCON Championship in Egypt poked home with confidence.

The crowd at the Al Haji Hussein Guled stands and millions watching online this time missed the center forward’s trade mark dancing celebration.

Uganda Cranes took a slim 1-0 lead going into the mandatory recess.

Kizza added the second in the 64th minute and a rare strike from midfielder Lwanga capped the icing on the already baked cake for a 3-0 lead with seven minutes to play.

There was laxity and laziness in the Uganda Cranes defence as Farhan found the back of the net for Somalia’s consolation that means a great deal ahead of next Saturday’s return leg.

All the three changes were called for by the Uganda Cranes technical team headed by Abdallah Mubiru.

Kaddu limped out and Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma took his place.

Shafik Kuchi Kagimu came on for Muzamiru Mutyaba and Tom Masiko replaced Lwanga at the very apex of the game.

Uganda Cranes carry a 2 goal difference cushion prior to the return leg.

The winner on aggregate will qualify to the final stage of the qualifiers.

CHAN 2020 championship will be hosted by Cameroon.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Somalia:

Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), John Revita (Express FC), Denis Timothy Awany (KCCA FC), Lwanga Tadeo (Vipers SC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC)

Changes:

Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma ON, Patrick Henry Kaddu OFF

Shafik Kuchi Kagimu ON, Muzamiru Mutyaba OFF

Tom Masiko ON, Tadeo Lwanga OFF

Subs Not Used:

James Alitho (URA FC), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA FC), Ibrahim Juma Sadam (KCCA FC), Musitafa Mujjuzi (Proline)