Ronald Sebuguzi and Leon Ssenyange will be looking to bank maximum points in the weekend Pearl of Africa Rally as they seek to extend their lead in the national championship.

Sebuguzi currently leads the championship with 240 points; 60 points more than second-placed Hassan Alwi.

A top position this weekend will brighten their chase for a fourth NRC title.

“Twice we have come so close to a fourth. I believe this will be the year for us to claim a fourth. But it’s one we have to work for.

“Winning the Pearl rally will be a good bonus for us,” said Ssenyange, the team co-driver.

While the main focus is on scoring maximum points, the Shell sponsored crew will as well be all out to defend the pearl rally victory among the nationals.

“It is every driver’s pride to win this event. Second place overall was good for us last year. We want to go one better and win it.

“It is good we are driving the same routes as last year. I believe it will be a good race.”

The crew heads into Pearl after securing a sponsorship boost worth 65million shillings from Vivi Energy Uganda.

Pearl rally kicks off on Friday with a 4.36 kilometer super special stage at the Motorsports Arena in Busiika.

It will eventually head to Kayunga district for four stages; all repeated covering a total competitive distance of 210 kilometers.