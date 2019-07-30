John Burrows Lumu is confident he wil get the best out of his new rally car at the Pearl of Africa rally.

Burrows debuts his new car; a Subaru N14 at the weekend event.

With some work put into getting the car ready, he is optimistic it will be a fruitful debut.

“I have belief that my pace will not be the same again with the new car.

“This Subaru has more power than my previous car. This will be one reason for me to push to the limits starting with pearl rally.

“I am certain I can fight for a top five position, but finishing top ten this weekend will be satisfying as well,” he said.

Burrows believes the upgrade will place him well for the national rally championship competitions.

“After this upgrade, I will be fighting for top positions in all the remaining NRC events before we strategies for next season,” he added.

Burrows will be navigated by Arnold Nyanzi.

The Pearl rally revs off on Friday with a 4.36 kilometre Super Special stage at the Motorsports Arena in Busiika.

Crews will tackle eight stages on Saturday in Kayunga.