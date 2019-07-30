It is no longer breaking news that Vipers Sports Club has a 47 seater bus after pictures of this scania – made monster vehicle first leaked to the public a fortnight ago.

You will not bother yourself to cram the number plate.

But rather, a customized version with the inscriptions “Vipers SC” treats one to the face and hind of this gigantic vehicle.

The bus driver, Yasin Omar and his right hand man Gregory Ssesanga, a turn boy highly worship and adore this bus to the brim.

For weeks now, many have been kept guessing the key specifications of this unique bus.

In inches, this Irizar PB model bus has a width of 2250, measuring a length of 12920 with a height of 3876.

The bus is well conditioned with good furnished seats and lavatories for self-convenience.

Vipers Sports Club president Lawrence Mulindwa with an enviable wide ear to ear smile officially unveiled the bus before the media on Tuesday, 30th July 2019 at the St Mary’s Stadium.

“This is not merely a bus. This is a coach. It is our baby. It is not ordinary and it costs as much although I will not disclose the money” Mulindwa bragged.

During the launch, the players and other officials had a mock inspection, felt the soothing leather seats and took hundreds of selfies.

The new bus will definitely add value to Vipers Sports Club. We are improving on our transportation means. This will improve upon time management and more professionalism in the execution of our respective tasks. Lawrence Mulindwa, President Vipers Sports Club

Newly named team captain Halid Lwaliwa praised the club president for the love and effort to create a conducive environment favorable to play the beautiful game.

With a vivid promise, Lwaliwa who takes over the mantle from the departing midfielder Tadeo Lwanga vowed to pay back handsomely with great results.

“Sincerely, our president has provided everything within his means to make life better for us. We have a good stadium, gym and now a comfortable bus. We only have to work hard and pay back with great results” Lwaliwa asserted.

The bus aside, Vipers Sports Club also officially unveiled the new players ahead of the 2019 – 2020 season.

Of the 13 new players unveiled, six of them are graduates from the St Mary’s SS team and the Vipers Junior Team.

The graduates from the youth system include; Denis Kiggundu, Ahmed Amayo, Jacob Okao, Abdul Karim Watambala, Richard Basangwa and Najib Iga.

The other recruitments are; Rashid Toha, Paul Willa, Siraje Sentamu, Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye, , Allan Kayiwa as well as two strikers Henry Kitegenyi and Denis Mwemezi.

Back to the bus proper, a wide section of the public will be left with healthy debates on the cost and definitely comparisons vis-à-vis the other 15 top tier clubs in the Uganda Premier League.