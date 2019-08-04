The adage “East or West, Home is best” has come to come in the face of left winger Abdulmalick Vitalis Tabu.

A free agent after successfully serving his one year tenure at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club, Tabu decided to return to his native home club, Onduparaka.

Tabu thus agreed terms with the catarpillars, signing a year-long deal.

This is the second stint for Tabu who previously played at Onduparaka Football before he was loaned to rivals Paidha Black Angels.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Abdulmalick Vitalis Tabu at URA Football Club

After leaving Paidha Black Angels, Tabu was scouted by Sports Club Villa where he played two seasons before moving to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) last year for a season.

Tabu managed two goals in as many games in a season where suffered injuries and had an operation for the appendix.

Other signings:

Onduparaka has also signed defender Ramadhan Dubu from Kitara Football Club for a two year spell.

Another player Habert Angua Mansuru was given three years following a successful training stint.

Back from loan spells:

Three players Denis Andama Koko, Gibson Adinho and Mahdi Toto Ajobe return after loan spells.

Four players were promoted to the senior team from the Onduparaka Junior Team that features in the FUFA Juniors League.

These are John Rogers Okumu, Jimmy Piriyo, striker Iddi Abdulwahid and Anthony Kenty.

Meanwhile, midfielder Gadafi Wahabu was named the team new skipper, replacing Rashid Toha who has since left for Vipers Sports Club.

Onduparaka has the opportunity to test their new players when they take on Tooro United on Sunday evening in the Pilsner Super 8 duel.