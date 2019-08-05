The possibility for a third match between the two Uganda prized kick-boxers Moses “Of Uganda” Golola and Umar “The Pain” Semata is much alive.

After Golola knocked out the Thailand based Semata on Sunday morning at Freedom City, now the losing party seeks for a re-match.

“After slipping in the ring and receiving a knee to the head from my opponent whilst I was down, I was unable to continue and the win was awarded to Golola Moses in the third round but the fight was supposed to be canceled,That is one win each. I am now looking forward to the rematch, where I will win the third and deciding battle in Shaa Allah” Semata noted.

For starters, Semata had won the first fight between the two kickboxers late last year – on points.

Semata is however grateful to a number of parties, event promoters (Balaam Byarugahare and Abbey “Abtex” Musinguzi) and sponsors whose enormous support can never be under-estimated;

“Unfortunately I didn’t get the win, but I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported me. Thank you to my sponsors – Pemba Sports Africa and Harts group of companies and Life Care Uganda Limited, the event promoters and to everyone involved in making this event possible. And of course thank you to my fans, my teammates and coaches and my Lipanda family and friends. The support I had was amazing and very much appreciated” Semata added.

During the recently concluded fight, a chest thumping Golola was this time more focused and strong as he concentrated more on boxing than the real kicking.

In his typical bragging style, Golola acknowledged his supremacy in the sport that he has dominated for years now.

“I had told you that Semata can not manage me. I am Moses Golola of Uganda. I crush and kill. After all, he is not a Uganda. He stays and lives in Thailand” Golola stated.

The two marketing brains behind the fighters, Abtex and Balaam are yet to come out with an official statement concerning the re-match.

As usual, Kawowo Sports will keep you abreast of all the latest developments.

