It has almost become a habit that prior to every season, several clubs always find it hard to pass the minimum FUFA licensing standards.

Whereas it is a fact that lack of sports facilities continues to be a major challenge in Uganda, even the few available are not in a good state.

As the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League season kickoff draws nearer about seven clubs which is half of the teams in the top tier league are likely to have new venues to host games.

Kawowo Sports exclusively understands that Mbarara City FC, Police FC, Busoga United FC, BUL FC, Onduparaka FC, Tooro United FC, and Kyetume FC will all have new home grounds.

Like it was the case when Mbarara City FC hosted their first-leg games last season at Kavumba Recreation Center in Wakiso, the Ankole Lions are likely to return to Kampala after Kakyeka stadium was deemed unfit to host games.

In the same breath, Arua based side, Onduparaka FC are most likely to play their home games at Bombo Military Grounds.

Green Light stadium did not meet the minimum standards with the major concern being about the lack of sanitary structures in the dressing rooms.

Newcomers Kyetume FC equally have not been spared. The Mukono based side had initially proposed Mehta Stadium in Lugazi as their home ground but the facility did not pass the test as well.

BUL FC will shift base from FUFA Technical Centre where they played last season to Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe, Jinja.

However, it is understood Kyabazinga Stadium still has issues especially with the perimeter fence and the dressing rooms and therefore BUL FC has to work on them to get the green light.

Busoga United FC another Jinja based team will use FUFA Technical Centre moving from the Mighty Arena where they played last season.

Last season, Police FC played their home games at StarTimes stadium but because Proline FC returned to top-flight football and no ground is supposed to host more than two teams.

This, therefore, meant that the Cops had to seek an alternative venue. Initially, they had requested to host their games at Kavumba Creation Centre but the ground was not given the greenlight.

This also applies to Tooro United FC who wanted to use the same ground.

Tooro United FC played most of their home games at Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal but because the stadium is currently undergoing reconstruction, it can not host games.

Kawowo Sports reliably understands that Police FC will use Wakisha Resource Centre as their new home ground.

The same ground will be shared with newly promoted side Wakiso Giants FC.

Bright Stars FC already confirmed that they will shift from champions stadium from Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

SC Villa played last season at Mandela National stadium but are yet to confirm whether they will return to the same ground or not.

It is because of the aforementioned challenges that the 2019-20 season fixtures have taken long to be released according to the league manager Paul Kabaikaramu.

“As the league secretariat, we are ready but we have to wait for FUFA to give clearance especially issues to do with club licensing. As soon as this is done, the fixtures will be released,” he said.

The new season was supposed to kick off in mid-August but it is most likely that this will be pushed to early September.