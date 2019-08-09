On 26th July 2019, YMCA Court turned into a battlefield as Power lost to Warriors in a National Basketball League game.

Players from either side were involved in a melee that prompted the Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) to come out with penalties.

Three players including Geoffrey Soro, Phillip Ameny (both from Power) and Saidi Amisi of Warriors were found guilty and handed suspensions.

Initially, Soro who is believed to have started the fracas was suspended for 25 games and ordered to pay a fine of $300.

Ameny and Amisi were suspended for 10 games and ordered to pay a fine of $150.

However, the two clubs sought for appeal against the aforementioned decisions and thus FUBA through its arbitration tribunal decided to reduce on the punishments.

In a statement released on Friday after the tribunal had reviewed the video, the suspensions and fines have been reduced.

Soro’s ban of 25 games has been reduced to 30 days and the fine has been toned down to $150.

Amisi and Ameny’s suspensions have been lessened from 10 games to 21 days but the fines to both have been upheld.

Full statements on the findings and decisions

Geoffrey Soro

The Tribunal finds that the conduct of Soro Geoffrey did not constitute a fight or acts of a violent nature in accordance with Art 7.01(b) (i).

However, the tribunal finds that the conduct of Soro Geoffrey disrupted the game and brought the game of basketball into disrepute in accordance with Art 7.01(b) (ii).

The tribunal also finds that the conduct of Soro Geoffrey was unsportsmanlike in accordance with Art 7.01(b) (iii) as his actions were unbecoming to the image of basketball.

The tribunal was also mindful that the player was ejected from the game which was punishment for his unsportsmanlike manner.

The Tribunal therefore upholds the decision of TC/CC in finding Soro Geoffrey’s conduct in breach of Art. 7.01 (b)(ii) and Art.7.01 (b)(iii) however TC/CC erred in finding Soro Geoffrey’s actions in breach of Article 7.01(b)(i) and as such the tribunal overturns that decision.



In accordance with Art 7.01(e) of the FUBA 2019 competition rules and regulation the tribunal serves Soro Geoffrey with a fine of $ 150 or its equivalent in Uganda shillings and a suspension for 30days. The suspension will begin to run after payment of the fine.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Amisi Saidi (Photo: John Batanudde)

Amisi Saidi

The tribunal finds that the conduct of Amisi Saidi disrupted the game and brought the game of basketball into disrepute in accordance with Art 7.01(b) (ii).

The tribunal reviewed video evidence of the game and found that Amisi’s actions were pivotal to the scuffle that ensued as he kept trying to confront Soro even up to following him up to the Power bench.

However, the tribunal is mindful that the player was ejected from the game which was also a form of punishment.

The Tribunal therefore upholds the decision of TC/CC in finding Amisi Saidi’s conduct in breach of Art. 7.01 (b)(ii) and in accordance with Art. 7.01(e) of the FUBA 2019 competition rules and regulation the tribunal serves Amisi Saidi with a fine of $150 or its equivalent in Uganda shillings and a suspension for 21days. The suspension will begin to run after payment of the fine.

Philip Ameny

The tribunal finds that TC/CC erred in finding the conduct of Ameny Phillip in breach of Art. 7.01(b) (ii) as his conduct did not disrupt the game or bring the game into disrepute.

The tribunal noted that the incident that informed the decision happened much later and was separate from the earlier scuffle and as such does not carry as much weight as it was not part of or a continuation of that chain of events.

The tribunal reviewed game video and also relied on testimony from the game officials who agreed that his act was unsportsmanlike although it was missed by them and the player should not suffer for their inadequacy.

The Tribunal therefore overturns the decision of TC/CC in finding Ameny Phillip’s conduct in breach of Article 7.01(b) (ii) but rather in breach of Article 7.01(b)(iii) and in accordance with Art 7.01(f) of the FUBA 2019 competition rules and regulation serves Ameny Phillip with a suspension for 21days.