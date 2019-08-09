Pilsner Super 8 (Semi-final 1):

Vipers 1 (5) – 1 (3) Mbarara City

Vipers Sports Club progressed to the finals of the FUFA Pilsner Super 8 tournament after overcoming Mbarara City 5-3 via a tense penalty shoot-out at the St Mary’s Stadium on Friday.

Normal time of this electrifying contest had ended one goal apiece before FIFA Referee William Oloya called for the shoot-out.

Brian Aheebwa struck a beautiful opener with 13 minutes left on the clock to lift the hopes of the visiting team.

Vipers reacted swiftly with the equalizer 60 seconds later, scoring through substitute Tito Okello to square the game.

In the tense and dramatic shoot out, Okello, new signing Allan Kayiwa, the largely impressive Abraham Ndugwa, man of the match Abdul-Karim Watambala and Burundian born goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora netted for triumphant Vipers.

Aheebwa, skipper Hillary Mukundane and holding midfielder Pisitis Barenge netted for the Ankole Lions.

Mutombora dived to his right to deny defender Ronald Otti.

Earlier before and after the goals in normal play, the game remained tight and exciting.

The home side bossed the opening 25 minutes of the game before the Ankole Lions clawed back steadily.

As early as the fourth minute, Vipers’ Ndugwa laid a teasing ground ball but Watambala stumbled at the crucial stage he is supposed to shoot.

A minute later, left back Azizi Kayondo crossed for but Denis Mwemwezi tapped wide at the back post.

Paul Mucureezi had a free-kick easily picked up by Vipers’ goalkeeper Mutombora on 8 minutes.

Mwemwezi was culprit again as he was denied by Mbarara City goalie Mohamed Ssekeba

Watambala shot wide from 25 yards on the quarter hour mark.

FIFA Referee Oloya dashed his first card of the game, a yellow to Mbarara City’s midfielder Solomon Okwalinga for bitter protesting after teammate Barenge has fouled Watambala.

Ndugwa laid for Nkuubi but the later’s shot towards goal was deflected for a corner kick

On 20 minutes, Ndugwa raced to the ball on the left wing and his well swung cross into the area found no Vipers player in the goal area.

Mutombora saved from close range off Paul Mucureezi after 22 minutes in what seemed to the best scoring moment for the visitors.

Three minutes to the half hour mark, Mbarara City goalkeeper Ssekeba had a save off Ndugwa.

Upon the 37th minute, the visiting team’s overlapping right back Zaid Byekwaso crossed for striker Aheebwa.

The forward’s first touch was a disappointment as the Vipers defender Bashir Asiku cleared the line.

Towards the end of the opening 45 minutes, there was a penalty shout from Mbarara City turned down by Referee Oloya after Kayondo cleared the ball as Aheebwa easily fell onto the ground.

The two teams returned to the locker-rooms tied goal-less.

Five minutes into the final half, Ndugwa easily landed with ease in the penalty area like a free falling object in respect of the irresistible gravitational force, and the referee was not interested by the act as he waved play on.

Watambala had a shot raze off the cross bar in the 55th minute before Ndugwa missed to connect the rebound with a header from close range.

Allan Kayiwa, a recruit from Tooro United (formerly Soana) was given his debut as he replaced the weary albeit effective legs of Nkuubi.

Two minutes after the hour mark, Watambala hit the cross bar from an acute angle for the second time in the game.

Hard tackling midfielder Siraje Ssentamu got cautioned for rough play.

In the 65th minute, towering center forward Makweuth Wol, a South Sudanese international, replaced a silent Ibrahim Orit.

Ivan Eyam was denied by Mutombora and Makuweth’s header off rebound was cleared over the line by Ssentamu

Mwemwezi missed target from an acute angle on the right, but, inside the goal area.

Vipers’ defender Bashir Asiku had a rare shot on target saved by goalie Ssekeba who parried the ball for a corner kick.

Mwemwezi flipped the ball over the goalkeeper Ssekeba but defender Mukundane recovered to head away the danger

On 76 minutes, Vipers called for their third change.

Dread-locked striker Okello replaced Denis Mwemwezi

Aheebwa brought the match to life, flipping the ball over Mutombora to score the opener.

The joy was short lived as Okello raced onto Ndugwa’s chip to fire home the equalizer.

Mbarara City called off Eyam and in came Swalik “Bebe” Ssegujja.

Asiku passed to Okello who made U-turn and shot. It is a routine collection for goalie Ssekeba with six minutes to play.

Mutomobora then denied Makweuth in a one against one incident.

On the break, Watambala shot and Ssekeba saves routinely.

Vipers attempt to introduce Steven Desse Mukwala was denied on the stroke of full time was denied by the four official Immaculate Ayaro.

Then came the penalties. Vipers led from start to finish 5-3 and progress to the finals.

Watambala was named man of the match, earning a plaque and Shs 200,000 for the second time in a fortnight.

The second semi-final between KCCA and Onduparaka will be played in the coming week.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers Sports Club XI:

Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Azizi Kayondo, Bashir Asiku, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Siraje Ssentamu, Innocent Wafula, Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, Abdul Karim Watambala, Abraham Ndugwa, Denis Mwemwezi

Subs:

Derrick Ochan (G.K), Bashir Ssekagya (G.K), Baden Ogama, Ahmed Amayo, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye, Brian Kalumba, Tito Okello, Henry Kitengenyi, Allan Kayiwa, Steven Desse Mukwala

Team officials:

Head coach: Edward Golola

Assistant coach: Richard Wasswa

Mbarara City XI:

Mohamed Ssekeba (G.K), Zaid Byekwaso, Jasper Ahebwa, Ronald Otti, Hilary Mukundane,Pistis Barenge, Solomon Okwalinga, Paul Mucuurezi, Brian Ahebwa, Ivan Eyamu, Ibrahim Oriti

Subs:

Tom Ikara (G.K), Swalik Ssegujja, Steven Kabuye, Steven Othieno, Raymond Onyai

Head Coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Technical Director: Baker Kasule

Match Officials:

Center Referee: William Oloya

Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

Assistant Referee 2: Dick Okello