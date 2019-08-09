Management of Paidha Black Angels Football Club confirmed the appointment of Richard Pinto Kiwanuka Tamale as their head coach.

The CAF High Level licence holder agreed personal terms with the Zombo based West Nile club who will be playing in the second tier FUFA Big league for the forthcoming 2019 – 2020 season.

This is the second time that Tamale, a vastly knowledgeable coach is making a return to Paidha having previously coached the side under the reign of Muhammed Kisekka (now at Bright Stars).

To that effect, Tamale has since started work as he has already traveled to Zombo to supervise training sessions in preparation for the new season.

Tamale is a former Health FC and Manhatten defender who has also previously served as a founding coach at Entebbe Young Football Academy.

He has also coached Entebbe Football Club, Kampala Kids League (KKL), Bunamwaya, Kajjansi United, Busiro Ssaza, Aspire Academy scout and had successful stints in Kenya and Tanzania.

His primary task will be to assemble a formidable side for Paidha Black Angels as they seek returning to the Uganda Premier League having been relegated last season.

In the same vein, former Uganda Cranes head coach Leo Adraa was appointed the new technical director at Paidha Black Angels.

Adraa has been serving in the same capacity at Arua based top flight side Onduparaka.