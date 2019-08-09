Pilsner Super 8 (Semi-final):



Friday, 9th August 2019

Vipers Vs Mbarara City – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

Vipers Sports Club takes on Mbarara City in the first semi final of the 2019 FUFA Pilsner Super Cup at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Friday,9th August.

This game comes after the successful accomplishment of the four quarter finals.

For starters, Vipers overcame Proline 1-0 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo courtesy of Denis Mwemwezi’s headed goal.

Mbarara City on the other hand, won 2-0 at their Kakyeka home over visiting Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club with two second half strikes from Brian Aheebwa and prized asset Paul “Mucu” Mucureezi.

Now, the encounter between Vipers and Mbarara City is envisaged as a battle for bragging rights as either club eye the final slot.

Both clubs have had a change in management with Edward Golola and Richard Wasswa bouncing back at Vipers.

Brian Ssenyondo was recently named head coach at Mbarara City to replace Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

Squad depths:

Vipers has had a massive player recruitment drive, signing a dozen new players and letting go senior players Tadeo Lwanga, stylish midfielder Moses Waiswa (greener pastures), Diego Hamis Kiiza, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Duncan Sseninde and others.

Mbarara City only signed a handful of players and as well confirmed the release of several others to include Ivan Mbowa, Ronnie Kisekka, Rashid Muhammed, Ali Kimera (Goalkeeper) and Methidious Bassey, among others.

Key actors:

Vipers will bank on the experience of their new captain Halid Lwaliwa, Bashir Asiku, goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora, Azizi Kayondo, Abraham Ndugwa, Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, new signings Siraje Ssentamu, Abdul Karim Watambala, Denis Mwemwezi and others for the much needed inspiration.

Newly signed forward Muhammed Shaban could not feature as he gels into the team.

Mbarara City’s jewel Mucureezi will definitely shoulder the team’s weight of expectations.

The traveling team to Entebbe road also has captain Hillary Mukundane, Brian Aheebwa, Ibrahim Orit,Pistis Barenge, Jude Ssemugabi, Ronald Otti, Ivan Eyam and others.

The winner will be confirmed for the final that and will eagerly await the champion of the second semi final between KCCA and Onduparaka.

KCCA eliminated Wakiso Giants 2-0 at the Wakisha Resource Center and Onduparaka ejected Tooro United 5-4 in post match penalties after a goal-less duel in normal time.

The Vipers – Mbarara City contest will be handled by FIFA Referee William Oloya.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE William ‘Engineer’ Wilberforce Oloya will handle the game at St Mary’s Kitende

Match Officials:

Center Referee: William Oloya

Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

Assistant Referee 2: Dick Okello

Fourth Official: Immaculate Ayaro