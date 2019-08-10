Midfielder Nasri Mbabali has crossed to the Botswana Premier League after undergoing successful trials at Extension Gunners Football Club.

The former Vipers and Express player signed a two year agreement with the top tier league club.

According to the player’s representative, Simon Peter Wasswa who is based in Uganda, Mbabali agreed terms with the clubs having impressed in the trial stint.

“Yes. It is true that Nasri Mbabali has agreed personal terms with Extension Gunners and signed a two year employment contract. We wish him the very best” Wasswa, player agent.

Mbabali’s successful placement at Extension Gunners was engineered by the Botswana based Ugandan players’ representative Pike Okello.

He joins holding midfielder Ivan Mbowa who has quickly settled in at the reigning champions Township Rollers.

Another midfielder Lawrence “Blessed” Ndugga is at Orapa United Football Club.