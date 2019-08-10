KCCA Leopards 56-50 JKL Lady Dolphins

KCCA Leopards have been in top form since the start of the second round and are yet to lose a game.

In fact, they have lost only two games this season (against JKL Lady Dolphins and UCU Lady Canons).

On Friday evening, KCCA Leopards made a statement with the victory against JKL Lady Dolphins as the regular season nears the climax.

In a top of the table clash played at Lugogo indoor arena, the Leopards secured a 56-50 victory to condemn Dolphins to their second loss, the other coming against A1 Challenge.

Despite struggling to shoot from the field, KCCA Leopards looked good on a free throw line with 77%.

In addition, Ali Mavita’s charges were better in picking rebounds and as well had a better impact from the bench with 26 of their points on the day coming from the bench.

KCCA Leopards led from the onset and maintained their lead even when JKL Lady Dolphins made efforts to come back.

The first quarter ended 18-13 in Leopards’ favour and maintained the five-point gap at the long break with a 26-21 score.

JKL Lady Dolphins took the third quarter by one point winning 18-17 to reduce the gap to four points.

However, KCCA Leopards bounced back to claim the fourth and final period 13-11 and eventually win the game.

Martha Soigi had a game-high 14 points with her teammate Leane Nalunkuma following closely with 13 points.

Hope Akello scored a team-high 11 points for JKL Lady Dolphins in a losing effort.

KCCA Leopards still have two games to play in the regular season that is against YMCA Hamsters and UMU Ravens while JKL Lady Dolphins will wound up the season against MUK Sparks.