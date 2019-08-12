National Basketball League | Sunday, 11th August 2019

Power 90-51 Sharing Youth

A1 Challenge 77-64 UMU Ravens

MUK Sparks 31-158 JKL Lady Dolphins

Power followed their nervy win against KIU Titans on Friday with an easy victory against Sharing Youth two days later.

A dominant performance saw Power secure a 90-51 win against Sharing Youth to end the regular season on a high.

Paul Odong was in sublime form for Power leading the way with a game-high 26 points in a game that they led from start to finish.

His teammates Syrus Kiviiri and Brian Sivachi made a combined contribution of 22 points each scoring 11.

On the other hand, David Habiyambere had a team-high 18 points for Sharing Youth in a losing effort.

The victory meant the five-time league winners registered their 15th win of the season in 22 games.



In the other games played on Sunday, JKL Lady Dolphins wound up the regular season with a demolition against relegated MUK Sparks.

The reigning champions in the ladies’ league outwitted MUK Sparks 158-31 to register the biggest win of the season.

Jamila ‘Zama’ Nansikomni scored a game-high 34 points despite playing for just 18 minutes.

A1 Challenge won their game against UMU Ravens 77-64