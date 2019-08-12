National Basketball League | Sunday, 11th August 2019
- Power 90-51 Sharing Youth
- A1 Challenge 77-64 UMU Ravens
- MUK Sparks 31-158 JKL Lady Dolphins
Power followed their nervy win against KIU Titans on Friday with an easy victory against Sharing Youth two days later.
A dominant performance saw Power secure a 90-51 win against Sharing Youth to end the regular season on a high.
Paul Odong was in sublime form for Power leading the way with a game-high 26 points in a game that they led from start to finish.
His teammates Syrus Kiviiri and Brian Sivachi made a combined contribution of 22 points each scoring 11.
On the other hand, David Habiyambere had a team-high 18 points for Sharing Youth in a losing effort.
The victory meant the five-time league winners registered their 15th win of the season in 22 games.
In the other games played on Sunday, JKL Lady Dolphins wound up the regular season with a demolition against relegated MUK Sparks.
The reigning champions in the ladies’ league outwitted MUK Sparks 158-31 to register the biggest win of the season.
Jamila ‘Zama’ Nansikomni scored a game-high 34 points despite playing for just 18 minutes.
A1 Challenge won their game against UMU Ravens 77-64