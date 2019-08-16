With just hours to the start of the inaugural CECAFA U-15 boys Challenge Cup, Djibouti has withdrawn reducing the number of participating teams to ten.

Reasons for Djibouti’s withdrawal remain unknown but the organizing committee has been notified.

This has subsequently led to changes in the group format and the format of play.

Initially, the teams had been divided into three groups with Djibouti pooled in Group C alongside Sudan and Tanzania.

The new changes have seen Sudan and Tanzania added to Groups A and B respectively this forming two groups of five teams each.

Group A now has hosts Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, and Sudan.

Tanzania that has been moved to Group B will face Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinal stage.

The CECAFA U15 Boys Challenge Cup will run between from 16th -30th August 2019 in Eritrean capital of Asmara.

New Groups

Group A

Eritrea

Burundi

Kenya

Sudan

Somalia

Group B

Uganda

Rwanda

South Sudan

Ethiopia

Tanzania

Uganda’s group fixtures