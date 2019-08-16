Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) trained security guru Dixon Adol Okello has confirmed to organize a training opportunity for the stadium stewards.

This one week workshop will take place in September 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium.

This will be the second workshop of this nature where already over 100 stewards have been trained and are now equipped with the basic knowledge of stadium crowd control and management.

No particular fee has been attached to the workshop, implying that the willing participants need to register early for planning purposes.

Okello front the case of match stewards to ensure sanity in arresting crowd violence before, during and after football matches;

THESE STEWARDS, CAN HELP WITH CROWD CONTROL AND CALM DOWN ROWDY FANS (I CAN TRAIN THEM FOR FREE). THERE IS NO NEED TO USE TEAR GAS OR LIVE BULLETS AT SOCCER MATCHES. Dixon Adol Okello, FIFA and CAF Security Security

“I am simply giving back to the community. This is worthy experience that can make you handle both local and international football safety assignments. You do not need to have a security background. There are only 50 slots available, willing people should contact me as soon as possible.” Okello added.

In Uganda, the match stewards philosophy has not been much embraced as only a handful of clubs as Onduparaka, Vipers and KCCA have a few match day stewards.

Mandela National Stadium also has its own department of stadium stewards.

THIS IS A NEW ERA IN UGANDAN FOOTBALL! LET’S GIVE CREDIT WHERE IT’S DUE. WITHOUT A DOUBT, SOME CLUBS HAVE STEWARDS AND OTHERS SHOULD BORROW A LEAF. THANKS TO FUFA AND UPL, FOR YOUR CONSTANT SUPPORT AND GUIDANCE. FROM THE THOUSANDS OF FANS, THAT TURNED UP TO SUPPORT THEIR FAVORITE TEAMS, SECURITY OPERATIVES THAT KEPT FANS, MATCH OFFICIALS AND PLAYERS SAFE AND THE JOURNALISTS BOTH PRINT AND ELECTRONIC MEDIA, THAT GAVE US DAILY UPDATES, WE CAN ONLY SAY A BIG THANK YOU. Dixon Adol Okello, FIFA and CAF Security Expert

Okello rose to instant prominence when he passed with flying colours at the FIFA Organized security course in Europe.

He has since landed high profile CAF and FIFA assignments to man security operations within the stadia.

Most recently, Okello served during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland and at the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 tourney in Egypt.

At AFCON 2019, he was in charge of the security operations at the 80,000 seater Cairo International Stadium, most notably during the final game of the tournament as Algeria beat Senegal 1-0.