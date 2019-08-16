Goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo has signed a three year employment contract with Uganda Prisons owned and funded Maroons Football Club.

Ssebwalunyo has been a free agent after he failed to agree fresh terms with Jinja based BUL FC when he two year tenure expired at the end of 2018 – 2019 season.

He reunites with head coach Douglas Bamweyana after the two worked together at Makerere University back in the days in the University Football League (UFL).

He joins a competitive goalkeeping department that has lanky Emmanuel Akol as well as Ronald Mutebi who formerly played at Nkumba University, Bright Stars and lately Express.

I AM EXCITED TO JOIN MAROONS FOOTBALL CLUB. THIS IS A FRESH CHALLENGE AHEAD OF ME AND I AM READY TO ACCOMPLISH IT. it will definitely take hard work, COMMITMENT and team work from the the rest of my teammates to give the best services to the club. all this will happen with the blessing of god. Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Goalkeeper

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo with a save against KCCA in the league

Other signings:

He joins midfielder Davis Mayanja (from Express), left back Hamim Ssemakula (Ndejje University), defenders Edward Kabona (Ndejje University), Patrick Bayiga, winger Abraham Tusubira and Richardson Asaba (Ndejje University).

Maroons depart for a training camp in Kenya on Friday evening in preparation for the forthcoming season where they face Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) away from home on Friday 30th August 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.