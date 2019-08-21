Following the departure of crucial players from last season like Juma Balinya, Hassan Kalega, Paul Willa and Ashraf Bamuturaki alias Fadiga, Police FC is slowly but surely beefing up squad.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Herman Wasswa will re-unite with coach Abdallah Mubiru at Police FC

The 2005 league champions have snapped up experienced defender Henry Katongole, on loan from Vipers, right fullback Denis Rukundo who left Rwanda’s APR and former league top scorer Herman Wasswa.

Abdallah Mubiru’s side also recently added midfielders Yusuf Ssozi from Paidha, Samson Andrew Kigozi (Kakiri Town Council) and Eyam Timothy.

Others are Badru Nsubuga and Mubaraka Nsubuga from six time winners Express and are likely to net goalkeeper Hilary Jomi from Nyamityobora.

There are reports the team could also get Vipers’ duo of Tom Masiko and Steven Mukwala on a season long loan deal while winger Ben Ocen also appears to be back at the club.

The Cops open their campaign against Onduparaka next week.