Thirty seven riders will represent Uganda at the upcoming Africa Motocross Championship due on 31st August to 1st September in Zimbabwe. 

The team will leave for next Wednesday, 28th August. 

Uganda heads into this year’s contest with focus on improving last year’s performance that saw the team finish fourth position overall. 

Barak Orland, the FMU Deputy Vice President Motorcycling is optimistic ahead of the continental duel. 

“The team is ready to take on the race. Our riders have undergone enough practice and I believe we shall perform better. 

“We are taking quite a big number of riders which should be able to put us in a good position overall,” he said. 

Uganda secured class honours with Stav Orland who dominated the MX85class. 

Team Uganda to Zimbabwe

NO.Name
50CC 
1Miguel Nkayivu Katende
2Ntale Liam
3Jonathan Semakula Katende
4Mbabazi Ashraf Junior
5Pascal Kasozi
6Zion Wekesa
65CC 
1Alon Orland
2Daryl Muhindo
3Nsubuga Kreidah
  
4Marcus Bukenya
5Emmanuel Lubega
85CC (Lite) 
1Stav Orland
2Jonathan Muhindo
3Waleed Omar
4Malcolm Lubega Mark
 
5Kylan Wekesa
6Akaki Milton Obote
  
7Akena Milton Obote
  
8Jeremiah Mawanda
9Namisano Mark
10Yuli Sobol
125CC 
1Aviv Orland
2Fortune Sentamu
3Ali Omar Yasser
4Sam Foreman
5Wazir Omar
6Joshua Mwangala
MX2 
1Mukiibi Isma
2Rodrigo Franco Oliveira
MX1 
1Maxime Van Pee
VETS 
1Barak Orland
2Jurncture George Serugunda
3Asaf Natan
4Sekitoleko Shafiq
MASTER 
1Peter Pelser
LADIES WMX 
1Esther Kayinza Mwangala
2Sharifah Kateete
3Natalie Van Pee

