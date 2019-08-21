Thirty seven riders will represent Uganda at the upcoming Africa Motocross Championship due on 31st August to 1st September in Zimbabwe.

The team will leave for next Wednesday, 28th August.

Uganda heads into this year’s contest with focus on improving last year’s performance that saw the team finish fourth position overall.

Barak Orland, the FMU Deputy Vice President Motorcycling is optimistic ahead of the continental duel.

“The team is ready to take on the race. Our riders have undergone enough practice and I believe we shall perform better.

“We are taking quite a big number of riders which should be able to put us in a good position overall,” he said.

Uganda secured class honours with Stav Orland who dominated the MX85class.

