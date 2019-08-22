Goalkeeper Brian Bwete has completed his transfer to the Zambia Premier League.

Bwete, 28, signed a one-year employment contract with top tier outfit Mufulira Wanderers Football Club.

It is a big honour to join a club as prestigious as Mufulira Wanderers Football Club. I am ready to serve above self and see myself return for the national team (Uganda Cranes) consideration. Brian Bwete, Goalkeeper

The 2014 Uganda Cup winner with URA Football Club has also previously played at Lweza (now defunct), Jinja based BUL and lately Democratic Republic of Congo’s club DC Bukavu Dawa.

Bar his swift and eye-catching reflexes in the field of play, Bwete is a ball-playing goalkeeper. He has excellent game reading skills and involves teammates into play more like a field player.

He remains one of the most sincere players to grace the field of play in Uganda.

At Mufulira Wanderers, he joins another Ugandan in defender Isaac Mutanga who recently signed a one year deal.

The two players join the other players from Uganda in the Zambia Premier League as goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya (Forest Rangers) and Samuel Kayongo Junior Ssekamatte at Red Arrows, among others.

Popularly known as Mighty Mufulira Wanderers, the club has won over 50 trophies and has also produced some of the country’s greatest players as 1988 CAF Footballer of the Year Kalusha Bwalya.

They were relegated in 2008 until they fought their way back to top-flight football of late.

The Greens have won the Zambia Premier League title nine times in 1963, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1969, 1976, 1978, 1995 and lately 1996.

They are currently sponsored by money bugs Mopani Copper Mine.

Mufulira Wanderers host their home games at Shinde Stadium in the Mufulira mine township.