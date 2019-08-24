Newly promoted FUFA Big League outfit Katwe United Football Club will not take anything for granted.

Weeks to the long awaited kick off for the 2019 – 2020 season, Katwe United remains actively engaged in the domestic players transfer window.

Hassan “Figo” Mubiru’s coached club has completed the signing of four key new players.

Diminutive left winger, Sulaiman Jjingo, lately at Wakiso Giants is among the latest players on board.

Jingo has also previously played at Express, Victors (Defunct), Stand United (Tanzania) and also featured for the Uganda U20 national team.

The other signings include; midfielder Denis Okoth (formerly at Mvara SS and Gulu United), Emmanuel Asiku (Proline and Kibuli S.S), defender Brian Walukagga (Zirobwe United) and towering center half Vincent Kimezze.

Katwe United FC Media Emmanuel Asiku pens the dotted lines on the employment contract

As a Club, we treasure instilling confidence in our players and as such, the quartet has signed a contract year contract subject to renewal depending on their performance. However, other terms and conditions of the signed contracts remain confidential between the players and the Club. The Club is expected to unveil more new players next week. Katwe United FC Statement

Katwe United FC Media Vincent Kimezze

Katwe United FC Media Brian Walukagga shows off his newly signed employment contract

The five players join stylish midfielder Billy Nkata and Richard “Gaza” Kigozi, acquired from Express FC and Wakiso Giants respectively who were confirmed last week.

In the same vein, Katwe United also completed the procedure for 11 senior players to renew their employment contracts.

These include captain Regan “Sadat” Mukwaya, Nicolas Ssendiisa, Saul Ssemwanga, Raya Mulindwa, Benjamin Muwanguzi, Moses Shafiq, Denis Lwetute, Michael Lubowa, Wasswa Ssemwogerere, Alex Katumba and Moses Bukenya.

Katwe United FC is owned by Makindye West Member of Parliament, Hon. Allan Ssewanyana, Katwe United edged Kajjansi United 4-3 in a two legged promotional final to make the FUFA Big League grade.

They train at their dusty Katwe play fortress but will host the home matches at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.