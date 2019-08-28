2019 FUFA Super Cup | Wednesday, 28 th August 2019

KCCA FC Vs Proline FC – 4:00PM, StarTimes Stadium – Lugogo

Proline Football Club had a fairy-tale last season winning an inferior double that’s the FUFA Big League and Uganda Cup. These were the first major titles for the club since its formation in 2008.

Winning the FUFA Big League helped them return to the top tier league whilst claiming the coveted Uganda Cup earned them a berth to play in the CAF Confederation Cup which is Proline’s first appearance on the continent.

The honeymoon could be over for Proline FC as a new season is ushered in and this comes with new tides and different targets.

Barely four days after overcoming Masters Security of Malawi in the preliminary stage of CAF Confederation Cup, Proline FC face another stern test on Wednesday against neighbours and landlords KCCA FC in the FUFA Super Cup.

This will be Matia Lule’s second game in charge at Proline FC after replacing Shafik Bisaso who went to Sweden for further studies.

The former Uganda Cranes assistant coach, however, indicates he is not under any pressure to impress but rather fulfill his targets.

“I do not think we are under pressure to impress. There are targets that we want to achieve as a team. We are aware about what KCCA FC play but we come into this game with confidence and ready to face them,” he said.

“The game brings together two teams that play almost in a similar way and I believe it will be a befitting curtain-raiser to the new season.”

On the other hand, KCCA FC comes into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Vipers SC in the FUFA Super 8 final and manager Mike Hillary Mutebi is optimistic for a quick response.

“We respect Proline FC because they have had a tremendous journey returning to the league and also playing on the continent. They have a very young and ambitious team and a team that plays entertaining football,” he said.

“We go into this game with the aim of winning because we want to start the new season in high spirits. We lost against Vipers SC but that is at the back of our minds and our focus shifts on the game against Proline FC.”

KCCA FC has won the previous three Super Cup titles and will be seeking to make it four in a row.