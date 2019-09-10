Ashraf Mugume aka Fadiga is ready to fight for a starting place after returning to Vipers from loan at Police.

The midfielder spent the whole of last season at Police where he shinned under the tutorship of Abdallah Mubiru.

Fadiga as famously known feels he is now a better player after learning a lot at Police

“I feel am now a better player,” he said. “The adventure at police was an educational experience for me in terms of getting used to league football as well as discovering and exercising my potential as a young player,” Mugume explained to the club website.

“I have learnt a lot during my loan spell and I will keep working hard to fully maximize my potential. I believe it’s my time to shine.

The former St. Mary’s Kitende captain will have to compete against Rahmat Ssenfuka, Siraje Sentamu, Brian Nkuubi and the versatile Ibrahim Tembo among others.