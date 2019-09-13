2019 Bosch East African Badminton Challenge:
- 4th – 6th October
- At Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala
Theme: Let’s play
There is excitement within the badminton fraternity as the annual Bosch East African tourney is back early next month.
The championship will start on the 4th and climax on 6th October 2019 at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala.
This year’s event theme is “let’s play” as it was launched at City Tyres headquarters located at sixth street Industrial area on Thursday.
Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Simon Mugabi expects a thrilling championship that will entail several age categories.
This year’s Bosch Badminton Challenge has got entries from U-10, U-13, U-15, U-19 and the professionals. Also, there will be Universities, Corporates, Indians, Chinese and everyone who can play this game. We expect a great tournament this time because this year we have got the Chinese category that we didn’t have during the previous edition.Simon Mugabi, Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
The sports friendly Mandela group of companies (under the Bosch brand) will sponsor the event.
Bosch CEO Kumar, too predicted an exciting championship.
Hosts Uganda will be joined by participants from Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, China, India and Brazil at the event.
Previous edition winners:
Schools:
- U19 (girls)- Tracy Naluwooza (Mbogo High)
- U19 (boys)- Amos Muyanja
- U15 (girls)- Jovia Athieno
- U15 (boys)- Paul Makande
- U13 (girls)- Kanabhar Parthi
- U13 (boys)- Akbar Oduka
- U10(girls)- Trisha Kyuuka
- U10(boys)- Juma Wabugoya
Indian Challenge:
- Jose Abin and Francis Freejo
Corporates:
- City Tyres
University category:
- Uganda Christian University
National:
- Uganda
Professional open:
- Women singles: Gladys Mbabazi
- Men singles: Brian Kasirye