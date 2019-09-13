Nelson Senkatuka has completed a move to Moroccan top-flight side Moghreb Tétouan.

Senkatuka joins the side on a three-year deal.

Our team Morocco Athletic Tetouan on Friday morning (13 September 2019), officially signed with Ugandan striker Nelson SenkatUka on a professional contract (that) extends for three seasons Moghreb Tétouan Statement

The Uganda Cranes forward who has been turning out for Bright Stars in the Premier League announced the transfer in a tweet.

May the Lord lead me and guide me through this new chapter… #VamosTetouan pic.twitter.com/0xm2CTv2IK — Nelson Senkatuka (@Nelly11_) September 13, 2019

Senkatuka wrote a long emotional message paying tribute to almost everybody at Bright Stars, a club he has been captaining.

What a journey it has been. I would like to announce that I have officially left Bright Stars FC.



Thanks to the entire management of the club for everything they've done for me.. Thanks to the CEO Mr. Mugwanya for the work we've done together. pic.twitter.com/Yekq1agset — Nelson Senkatuka (@Nelly11_) September 13, 2019

Senkatuka began his career at Hope Doves FC in Kampala. He also played for Erith and Belvedere F.C, Cranes United FC, KCCA FC, and Proline Football Club.

In Morocco, Senkatuka joins former KCCA FC talisman Patrick Kaddu who was recently signed by RS Berkane.