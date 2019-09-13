Nelson Senkatuka has completed a move to Moroccan top-flight side Moghreb Tétouan.
Senkatuka joins the side on a three-year deal.
Our team Morocco Athletic Tetouan on Friday morning (13 September 2019), officially signed with Ugandan striker Nelson SenkatUka on a professional contract (that) extends for three seasonsMoghreb Tétouan Statement
The Uganda Cranes forward who has been turning out for Bright Stars in the Premier League announced the transfer in a tweet.
Senkatuka wrote a long emotional message paying tribute to almost everybody at Bright Stars, a club he has been captaining.
Senkatuka began his career at Hope Doves FC in Kampala. He also played for Erith and Belvedere F.C, Cranes United FC, KCCA FC, and Proline Football Club.
In Morocco, Senkatuka joins former KCCA FC talisman Patrick Kaddu who was recently signed by RS Berkane.