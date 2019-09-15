Match Day Five Results

Express FC 0-1 SC Villa

URA FC 1-2 Tooro United FC

Maroons FC 3-2 Bright Stars FC

Vipers SC 2-2 Mbarara City FC

Wakiso Giants FC 0-1 BUL FC

Busoga United FC 0-1 Onduparaka FC

Match Day five of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League had interesting performance from the teams that were in action.

A spirited come back from Tooro United FC saw them defeat URA FC 2-1 and put a halt to a bad run. SC Villa surprising are top of the table following their 1-0 win against eternal rivals Express FC in the Kampala derby.

Bright Stars FC is yet to register a win this season and once again left the pitch disappointed losing 3-2 to Maroon FC. At St. Mary’s stadium, Mbarara City FC held Vipers SC in a four goal thriller while BUL FC recovered from the Jinja derby bruises to stun Wakiso Giants FC at their home.

Joel Muyita brings you players he thinks were outstanding from played the six games palyed on match day five in a 3-5-2 playing system

Goalkeeper: Saidi Keni (SC Villa)

Whereas Express FC did not trouble him a lot, Saidi Keni had gone long without keeping a clean sheet. Actually, since his arrival at SC Villa in January this year, he has only managed three cleansheets.

He came off his line to deny Frank Ssenyondo and the latter got injured in the process. He also remained alert throughout the game.

Defence: Hillary Mukundane (Mbarara City FC)

Mbarara City FC could have conceded two goals against SC Villa but the skipper still remains a key pillar in the Ankole Lions’ defence.

He spared time to surge forward and score the equalizer to help his team salvage at least a point at St. Mary’s stadium.

Defence: Musa Walangalira (BUL FC)

A true example of the adage old is gold. His absence in the game against Busoga United FC was evident and BUL FC struggled.

When he returned against Wakiso Giants FC, he put up a man of the match performance to tame the Purple Sharks who dominated proceedings but could not get past a resilient back line manned by Walangalira.

Defence: Richard Ayiko (Onduparaka FC)

This is the second time I’m picking Richard Ayiko in my best team this season. He had a fine display as the Caterpillars defeated Express FC a week ago and put up another good performance against Busoga United FC.

His partnership with Rashid Muhammad proved impenetrable taming Joel Madondo and the rest of the forwards for Busoga United FC who had scored six goals in their last two games.

Right wing back: Solomon Walusimbi (Maroons FC)

In many of the changes Douglas Bamweyana has made at Maroons FC, forward Solomon Walusimbi has been shifted to the right wing back position and surprisingly he was performed well in the role.

Against Bright Stars, he balanced both on the offensive and defensive end and was involved in the first two goals for Maroons FC including a quick start from a free kick to set up Agau who did no mistake to slot home.

Left wing back: Abraham Tusubura (Maroons FC)

A new addition for the Prison Warders, Tusubira put up a perfect display as Maroons FC defeated Bright Stars FC 3-2 having a contribution in all the three goals.

He opened the scores with his curling effort going into the back of the net just six minutes after kick off.

Tusubira was fouled for the free kick that resulted into Rashid Agau’s goal before setting up Steven Mukwala for the winning goal in the 81st minute.

Holding midfield: Godfrey Akol (BUL FC)

The lanky midfielder had his breakthrough at Busoga United FC during the 2017/18 season but spent the whole of last season side-lined due to an injury. He thus sought for a move to BUL FC and he is slowly returning to his best.

Against Wakiso Giants FC, he provided good cover to the back line denying the Purple Sharks who kept surging forward in an attempt to salvage at least a point.

Central midfield: Swalik ‘Bebe’ Ssegujja (Mbarara City FC)

Combined well with Pisits Barenge in midfield to neutralize Vipers SC midfield. Ssegujja made several interceptions and blocks as Mbarara City FC picked a point at St. Mary’s stadium.

His presence was evident and it is not surprising that he was named man of the match.

Attacking midfield: Gadhafi Wahab (Onduparaka FC)

The Onduparaka FC skipper is regaining his touch gradually after a long layoff due to recurring injuries.

He was in sublime form against Express FC a week ago and replicated the same as Onduparaka FC picked maximum points against Busoga United FC setting up Rajab Kakooza for the lone goal of the game.

ForwardsCharles Musiige (Tooro United FC)

He may not have appeared on the score sheet but Charles Musiige played a key role as Tooro United FC staged a comeback against URA FC.

The former Nyamityobora FC player orchestrated the comeback setting up John Byamukama for the equaliser after URA FC defender Patrick Mbowa lost possession.

He was brought down inside the area by Yesseri Waibi and Willy Kavuma did no mistake to convert it.

Forward: Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC)

The robust striker looks like he will be a key player for the Venoms. Since his arrival, he has showed his quality.

Scored twice against Mbarara City FC despite his team failing to pick maximum points. Bayo now has five goals at Vipers SC in just four games.

Coach: Douglas Bamweyana (Maroons FC)

Three successive wins for Maroons FC giving the Prison Warders their best start in the league in the last six seasons.

Honurable mentions: Jimmy Kulaba(BUL FC), Derrick Ndahiro(SC Villa), Yafessi Mubiru(Tooro United FC), Augustine Kacancu(Bright Stars FC), Cyrus Kibande(Express FC)