2019 Airtel Masaza Cup (Semi-finals, 1st Leg):

Kyadondo 1-1 Bulemezi

Bulemezi Buddu 1-2 Busiro

Kyadondo and Bulemezi settled for a one all draw during the opening leg of the 2019 Airtel Masaza cup semi-final played at the Champions Stadium in Mwererwe on Sunday.

Bulemezi, visitors on the day took command of the game when Gabriel Eragu headed home the opener at the very start of the second half after the opening 45 minutes had failed to produce a goal.

The hard fighting hosts Kyadondo leveled the game through Emmanuel Mwesigwa following a lapse in defence by Bulemezi.

The game was watched by a mammoth crowd that included the Kampala Lord Mayor Salongo Erias Lukwago, Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert “Bobi Wine” Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Kizza Byesigye among others.

These two teams are both former winners and have won the title once.

Kyadondo won the championship in 2008 whilst Bulemezi’s only success came in 2012, a year after falling to Buluri in a rainy final that was held at Nakivubo Stadium.

The winner over the two legs will progress to this year’s final at Mandela National Stadium.

The return leg will be played on Sunday, 22nd September 2019 at the barren and dusty Kasana play ground in Luweero.

In the other semi-final played at the Masaka Recreational Stadium, Busiro beat hosts Buddu 2-1 during yet another well attended match.

Mikadadi Ssenyonga and Gerald “Mwenda” Ogwetti gave Busiro a 2-0 lead at the apex of the first half.

Buddu missed a penalty as Ibra Owen Kasule shoot wide with the only at his mercy.

Marida Kutesa who had been introduced at the start of the second beat the off-side trap to head home past the advancing goalie for the consolation that leaves the match wide open ahead of next Sunday’s return leg at Ssentema play ground in Busiro.

Buddu’s roving right back Geriga Atendele, now at Uganda Premier League Onduparaka FC and Busiro’s Paul Wasswa will not play in the return leg after they were sent off for unsporting behavior.

The finals of this championship will be played at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (exact date will be confirmed) and His Majesty the King of Buganda, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will attend the match, like the norm has been for the past 13 editions.

Ssingo are the defending champions.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: