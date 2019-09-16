Kawowo Sports was the recipient of the TV & Weblog Category award at the 13th Kampala Sports E-motion International FICTS (Federation International Cinema Television Sportifs) Festival that happened at TaL Cottages in Rubaga.

FICTS Uganda Chief Guest Mrs. Valentine Kasajja Tebakyagenda, President Uganda’s Special Personal Assistant Youth Affairs and Entrepreneurship

The colourful ceremony graced by Valentine Kasajja Tebakyagenda, the President of Uganda’s Special Personal Assistant Youth Affairs & Entrepreneurship, as Chief Guest took place on Thursday, 12th September 2019.

“I salute the organising team at FICTS Uganda for maintaining the gesture of recognising works for sports producers. I also congratulate all winners plus participating entries from different parts of the world and would like to encourage Ugandan Sports Producers to increase their participation in next year’s festival,” she remarked.

The festival attracted a host of more than 25 entries from 13 countries in six categories namely; Documentary (2014-2019), Sport and Society, Olympic Games (Olympic Spirit), TV Sports Show, Movies and Sports adverts. Entries from Italy, France, Germany and Uganda were successful and emerged winners.

FICTS Uganda Kawowo Sports Award for best TV & Weblog

Kawowo Sports was recognised at the best Sports Website in the TV & Weblog Category, and the award was handed over by Dr Dean Kibirige, the President of FICTS Uganda, who commended the website for consistency in reporting and promoting local sports in Uganda.

The rules were so strict on accuracy, consistency and continuity of stories being published, and Kawowo Sports media website beat everyone in that aspect. Dean Kibirige

FICTS Uganda FICTS Uganda President Dr. Dean Kibirige addressing members at the Festival

Other winning productions included;

Pele’s Last Show (Documentary Great Champions Category)

European Street Football Festival (Sports & Society Category)

Doping Top Secret: The Olympic Conspiracy Part One (Olympic Spirit/Games Category)

Rio or Bust (Sport & Disability Category)

Notably present at the ceremony were celebrated journalist, Tony Geoffrey Owana, Uganda Sports Press Association USPA president Patrick Kanyomozi and Naswiru Sekamate, Head of Mass Communication department at YMCA Comprehensive Institute.