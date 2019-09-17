NBL Playoffs | First Round | Warriors vs. KIU Titans

Game 1: Friday, September 20 – Lugogo, 8:30pm

Game 2: Monday, September 23 – Lugogo, 8:30pm

Game 3: Saturday, September 28 – Lugogo, 6:00pm (If Necessary)

The 2019 National Basketball League playoffs start this weekend and one of the relatively even matchups of the first round is between Warriors and KIU Titans.

Warriors had a near-perfect run in the first round of the normal season but went through the second round with grit as wheels seemed to fall off every time they played their match.

For KIU Titans, it was even worse. Finalists two seasons ago, the Titans failed to find their footing this season registering nine defeats.

The stability in the roster during the second half of the season was a huge concerned with players in and out, especially foreign players. As a result, the team failed to find consistency particularly in the second round of the season.

In fact, their last game of the regular season was against the first-round playoff opponents and they lost. Head coach Brian Wathum said the execution was lacking in that game but it’s something that can be cleaned up.

“If felt we didn’t execute our game plan properly (in that game) but once we regroup at practice, we have a great of competing and perhaps winning two games versus Kyambogo Warriors,” he told Kawowo Sports.

Twitter | KIU Titans Brian Wathum (Red) talks to players during a practice session

On players being in and out of the team, Wathum said: “As KIU we did our best to stay locked in when our ‘Top Players’ were away. We still have the harmony we need and our playoff mindset is always to stay ready for any opponent in the postseason.”

The Titans have been engaged in two friendlies against Power (winning both) in order to be game-ready.

While he acknowledges Warriors experience, Wathum insists playoffs are about making the right adjustments.

“Warriors are a great team. They still have a ton of experience. In the postseason it’s about who adjusts where… So, right now we just need to get up and running and figure how to win 2 games in the quarters.”