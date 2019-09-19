2019 CECAFA U-20 Tournament:

21st September – 5th October

Venues: Pece Stadium (Gulu) & FUFA Technical Centre (Njeru)

Uganda U-20 head coach Morley Byekwaso overcame a healthy selection headache to confirm the final 20 man squad for the CECAFA U20 tournament to be hosted in Gulu and FUFA Technical Centre Njeru.

The team has a blend of tried and tested players with Uganda Premier League experience, Uganda national and club underage teams as well as budding players in academies and schools.

Gulu based goalkeeper Jack Komakech who features for Football For Good Academy is among the three goalkeepers.

The other two are Mbarara Football Club’s Dennis Otim and Bright Stars’ Patrick Mubiru.

The defenders on the team are; Kevin Ssekimbegga (Express FC), Justine Opiro (KCCA JT), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers SC), Robert Kitabalwa (St Mary’s Kitende), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Semakula (Busoga United) and Derrick Kiggundu (Buddo SS).

The midfield department has Joseph Kafumbe (KCCA FC), Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars), Hassan Senyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Bright Anukani (Proline FC) and Steven Sserwadda of St Mary’s Kitende and KCCA FC.

Anukani is away with the Uganda Cranes that traveled to Burundi for the CHAN 2020 qualifier but will return and join the junior team.

Sadat Anaku (KCCA FC), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga Utd), Ivan Bogere (Proline FC), Ivan Asaba (St Mary’s Kitende), Sadam Maseruka (Bul FC) and Najib Yiga (Vipers JT) are the forwards.

The team traveled to Gulu and was warmly welcomed by a mammoth crowd.

Uganda is in Group A with Eritrea, Djibouti and Burundi.

Uganda’s opening match is on Saturday 21st September at Pece Stadium against Eritrea at 4pm.

Uganda U20 Hippos Squad:

Goal Keepers: Jack Komakech (Soccer for Good), Dennis Otim (Mbarara FC) & Patrick Mubiru (Bright stars)

Defenders: Kevin Ssekimbegga (Express FC), Justine Opiro(KCCA JT), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers SC), Robert Kitabalwa (St Mary’s Kitende), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Semakula (Busoga United), Derrick Kigundu (Buddo SS),

Midfielders: Joseph Kafumbe (KCCA FC), Davis Ssekajja (B Stars), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Sadat Anaku (KCCA FC), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United), Ivan Bogere (Proline FC), Ivan Asaba (St Mary’s Kitende), Sadam Maseruka (Bul FC), Najib Yiga (Vipers Junior Team)