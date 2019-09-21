Friday Results

Nkumba Lady Marines 52-53 KIU Rangers

Warriors 47-39 KIU Titans

Saturday Fixtures

JKL Lady Dolphins Vs UMU Ravens – 2:30PM

UCU Lady Canons Vs A1 Challenge – 4:30PM

JKL Dolphins Vs Betway Power – 6:30PM

Warriors took the lead in the three-game quarterfinal series against KIU Titans after winning a scrappy Game 1, 47-39, at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The Friday night match-up was a cavalcade of errors as neither team executed the basics of the basketball. Little surprise that the teams scored a combined 86 points.

Ball movement was as poor as it gets and so was the execution as the teams shot a combined 28.4% from the field.

Ronnie Mutebi and Warriors are probably the happiest after the playoffs opening night having benefited from KIU’s slow start to take a 16-9 lead after ten minutes and had a 31-20 advantage at the break.

Titans second-half effort that saw them limit Warriors to seven points in the third quarter cutting the deficit to five points and a point early in the final period was too little too late.

Amis Saidi was the only star in the dark sky with 14 points to pace Warriors and Kutai Gatwech came in handy with an efficient 12 points.

Michael Bwanga, the only Titan to reach double figures, had 11 points while skipper Sudi Ulanga was, as has been this season, terrible with 7 points on 3-for-16 shooting from the floor.

In the women’s division, KIU Rangers shocked Nkumba Lady Marines, 53-52, behind Ines Kanyamunza’s 20 points who got support from Rachel Akinyi Adhiambo (14 points) and Ninette Uwineza (11 points).

Brenda Ekon scored 24 points in a losing effort.

The series continues on Monday evening at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.